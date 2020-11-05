Watch: Shin Se Kyung And Im Siwan Enter Each Other’s Lives In First “Run On” Teaser

A primary glimpse of the upcoming drama “Run On” has been unveiled!

“Run On” is a romance about individuals attempting to attach with one another via their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of a former observe and discipline athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator.

The primary teaser launched on November 5 present bits of the characters’ totally different lives working and typing. Their voiceovers introduce, “Observe and discipline sprinter Ki Solar Kyum who has to run whereas solely trying ahead,” and, “Movie translator Oh Mi Joo who has to solely look again.”

Ki Solar Kyum approaches Oh Mi Joo and asks what she is as much as, to which she responds, “I used to be working.” When he asks the interpretation of what she was engaged on, she leans her head on his shoulder and says, “It means to tune in to the premiere of ‘Run On’ in December.”

“Run On” is scheduled to premiere on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

