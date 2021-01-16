Watch: Shin Se Kyung And “Run On” Staff Surprise Im Siwan For His Birthday In Making-Of Video

Im Siwan celebrated his birthday on the set of “Run On”!

JTBC’s “Run On” is a sequence about individuals discovering frequent floor in an age the place communication is turning into an increasing number of tough. It options Im Siwan as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and subject athlete. His world is shaken up when Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung) enters the image.

In a making-of video launched from the filming of episode 9, the chemistry between the 2 lead actors shines by. In one scene, Oh Mi Joo is sick in mattress and Ki Solar Kyum is true subsequent to her nursing her again to well being. After rehearsing the scene a pair instances, the 2 actors movie the candy second.

The following scene exhibits Oh Mi Joo and Ki Solar Kyum eating within the cafeteria. All the things flows seamlessly and effortlessly, from the run-through to the filming. The 2 use their precise traces to make playful jokes and take directions from the director earlier than wrapping up the scene.

Coming from contrasting backgrounds, Oh Mi Joo and Ki Solar Kyum typically have hassle seeing eye to eye. In one scene, Ki Solar Kyum has hassle understanding why Oh Mi Joo may be upset. Behind the scenes, Shin Se Kyung and Im Siwan speak by this misunderstanding and clarify the attitude of their very own characters.

Im Siwan’s birthday occurred to fall on the identical day episode 9 of “Run On” was filmed. Shin Se Kyung, with the assistance of the employees, shocked the actor for his thirty third birthday with a birthday cake. After thanking everybody and blowing out his candles, Im Siwan feedback, “I believed I used to be late as a result of I noticed all of you grouped collectively.”

Take a look at everything of the celebration plus behind-the-scenes footage right here:

“Run On” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Im Siwan in “The King Loves” right here!

Watch Now