Watch: Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young Fight To Turn Back Time In “Kairos” Teaser

“Kairos” is a time-crossing fantasy thriller concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a lady who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different pasts, they set out on a quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

The brand new teaser hints that the lacking individuals circumstances in “Kairos” could be darker than beforehand revealed. Shin Sung Rok says in voice-over, “Do you actually assume that they’re lifeless? I can flip again time.” Lee Se Young says to somebody off-screen, “A couple of weeks from now, a toddler named Kim Da Bin will go lacking after which be discovered murdered.”

Shin Sung Rok finds the current altering earlier than his eyes as he will get assist from Lee Se Young previously. As he investigates a room coated with blood, it vanishes earlier than his eyes into an extraordinary residence; as he’s confronted by a gaggle of unknown males, they fade into mud.

In the meantime, Ahn Bo Hyun guarantees unwavering loyalty to Shin Sung Rok, his boss, whereas WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon is disturbed by his buddy Lee Se Young’s fixation with this mysterious man from the longer term, shouting, “Who’s he?”

New stills for the drama spotlight Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Han Ae Ri’s desperation. On one hand, Kim Search engine marketing Jin is misplaced within the rain as he waits for information of his lacking daughter. Earlier than she went lacking, he had the right life as a profitable businessman with a loving household. Alternatively, Han Ae Ri has to struggle to outlive on daily basis as she works part-time jobs to pay for her mom’s surgical procedure, solely to search out that she is just too late.

“Kairos” premieres on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki.

