Watch: Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young Race Against Time In 1st Teaser For Upcoming Drama

MBC has launched the primary teaser for the upcoming drama “Kairos” (literal title).

“Kairos” will probably be a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” that tells the story of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who lives one month previously from the time Kim Search engine optimization Jin resides in and is looking for her lacking mom.

The teaser begins with Kim Search engine optimization Jin narrating, “You possibly can’t undo what’s already been completed. I all the time thought that means,” as brief clips of Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s and Han Ae Ri’s shocked expressions flash throughout the display screen. A cellular phone vibrates on a desk because the caption in between the scenes reads, “A chance or a particular time.”

Han Ae Ri then says, “I noticed it. There was one other unusual man,” whereas Kim Search engine optimization Jin pleads, “I can undo it.” Over a scene by which Han Ae Ri edits a flyer for a lacking youngster, she additionally feedback that though it’s at the moment August, the date that seems is September.

Subsequent, a caption that reads, “The one minute that can change all the pieces,” intersects a scene of Han Ae Ri strolling down the hallway in a prisoner’s uniform. The teaser involves an finish as Kim Search engine optimization Jin says in desperation, “Han Ae Ri, you’ll save my life, and I’ll save yours.”

“Kairos” premieres on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

