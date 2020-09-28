Watch: Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young Struggle To Solve 2 Connected Mysteries In “Kairos” Teaser

MBC has launched a brand new teaser for the upcoming drama “Kairos”!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exhilarating quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

The teaser begins as Kim Search engine optimisation Jin accepts a cellphone name within the pouring rain. The mysterious voice on the cellphone, presumed to be his daughter’s kidnapper, asks him ominously, “Kim Search engine optimisation Jin, do you miss your daughter?” The scene cuts to Kim Search engine optimisation Jin grabbing the collar of a suspect in an interrogation room as he calls for to know the place his daughter is.

Subsequent, over a scene of Han Ae Ri smiling at a baby, her voice says, “I noticed her. The kid named Da Bin.” Han Ae Ri’s and Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s voices then commute as they affirm with one another that they’re residing in several months.

The stress within the teaser escalates as numerous clips of Han Ae Ri and Kim Search engine optimisation Jin operating desperately are interspersed between a caption that reads, “Two circumstances are related between two occasions.” Kim Search engine optimisation Jin is then surrounded by police who announce that he’s underneath arrest as a homicide suspect. Amidst a scene of her mom within the hospital, Han Ae Ri wails on the cellphone, “I’m from the long run.” A caption that reads, “The one minute that may change all the things,” flashes by as Han Ae Ri cries, “Please save my mom!” The teaser involves a chilling finish as a wound on Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s face disappears immediately.

“Kairos” premieres on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser beneath!

