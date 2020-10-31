Watch: Shin Sung Rok, Lee Se Younger, And More Share Their First Day On The Set Of “Kairos”

MBC’s new drama “Kairos” has unveiled its first making-of video!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously -but after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

The video reveals Shin Sung Rok discussing varied scenes with the director and laughing brightly along with his co-stars.

Shin Sung Rok says, “I used to be actually wanting ahead to the primary day of filming. It had been postponed for some time, however due to that, I used to be capable of put together for my function with out speeding. The first day on set was fairly stress-free, so reasonably than being nervous, I really felt calm and steady. I’m very pleased.” The actor praised the inventive script and expressed his pleasure to see how the drama will play out.

Then the video shares a glimpse of Lee Se Younger laughing and conversing with WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Joo Myung throughout breaktime. Within the interview, the actress jokingly compares the recent climate to hell (they filmed through the extraordinarily sizzling summer time) and feedback, “However due to the chemistry with the employees and the teamwork with my co-workers, the set was overflowing with love, and I used to be capable of safely end the primary day of filming.”

Kang Seung Yoon, who performs Han Ae Ri’s loyal greatest buddy Im Geon Wook within the drama, says, “The environment of the drama set was actually wonderful, and the solid and crew took excellent care of me, so I used to be capable of safely end filming in good spirits. I’ll proceed to do my greatest, so please love ‘Kairos’ so much!”

Lee Joo Myung, who performs Han Ae Ri’s different greatest buddy Park Soo Jung, shares, “Lee Se Younger, Kang Seung Yoon, and I are about the identical age, so we have been capable of movie in a enjoyable, refreshing environment. I had a lot enjoyable at the moment, and it makes me marvel what number of extra adventures we’ll have sooner or later. I believe our drama will likely be very gratifying, and though I haven’t learn the entire script, I’m keen to search out out what’s going to occur afterward. Please stay up for ‘Kairos’ and provides us a lot of love!”

“Kairos” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

