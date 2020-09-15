Watch: Shin Ye Eun And Ong Seong Wu Explore The Gap Between Friendship And Love In “Extra Than Associates” Preview

The upcoming JTBC drama “Greater than Associates” has launched a brand new teaser!

“Greater than Associates” is about two shut associates who each fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Jeon, a lady who offers up on her one-sided love for her finest buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who all of a sudden begins to see her in a unique mild.

In the brand new teaser, Ong Seong Wu is launched as a contract photographer with a powerful sense of self-love. He says, “Who cares if I’ve a nasty perspective once I’m so gifted? The gods favored me even when it simply involves my appears to be like. If I {photograph} somebody, it signifies that I like them lots.”

Shin Ye Eun, who’s a calligrapher, lives a much less glamorous life. Her associates (which incorporates Block B’s P.O) suppose that she is cursed as a result of she has by no means been profitable in love. Unbeknownst to them, nonetheless, she has been in love with her buddy for 10 years.

Kim Dong Jun’s character, On Jun Su, is launched as a person who isn’t afraid to go after what he needs. He approaches Kyun Woo Yeon and says, “I’ll be the check of whether or not you possibly can efficiently have a relationship or not. I’ll be your check man.”

The teaser then reveals Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun first assembly in highschool, the place he launched himself to her as “a handsome youth.” Regardless that he handled her casually as a buddy, she ultimately fell in love with him and confessed her emotions on the airport. However he turned her down and mentioned, “I simply need us to be associates.”

When Ong Seong Wu comes again to Korea, Shin Ye Eun loses her coronary heart over again. Nevertheless, he turns her down a second time, saying, “Don’t do something like confess. I instructed you I simply wished to be associates.”

At this second of final heartbreak, Kim Dong Jun comes into Shin Ye Eun’s life. He presents her a uncommon enterprise alternative that would make her profession, saves her from a sticky state of affairs, and shares the identical pursuits as her. It seems that he’s a fan of her calligraphy work that he noticed on Instagram.

Sadly, the enterprise alternative he provided seems to be a ebook of images and calligraphy, which signifies that she should now group up with Ong Seong Wu. For the primary time, Ong Seong Wu reveals indicators of jealousy as he asks, “What’s the connection between you and him? Are you courting? I don’t need my images caught up in another person’s love story.”

Take a look at the preview under!

“Extra Than Associates” premieres on September 25 and shall be out there on Viki.

