Watch: Shin Ye Eun And Ong Seong Wu Walk The Line Between Friends And Lovers In 1st Teaser For New Drama

Upcoming JTBC drama “Probabilities of Going from Friends to Lovers” (literal title) has shared its first teaser of Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun that’s sure to get anybody’s coronary heart racing!

“Probabilities of Going from Friends to Lovers” will likely be a romance story about two associates who develop emotions for every different throughout the span of 10 years. Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) has been in an unrequited love for a very long time however finally ends up hiding her true emotions, whereas Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu) lastly realizes how he feels about her and expresses his true emotions. The drama follows them because it asks what the possibilities are of two shut associates turning into lovers.

The new teaser begins with Kyung Woo Yeon confessing to Lee Soo that she has emotions for him, however he turns her down as he says, “You’re only a pal to me. I need us to only preserve being associates.” She will’t assist however shout in frustration as her love goes unreciprocated. He retains showing in entrance of her and greeting her warmly, and his reply of “This isn’t a dream, it’s actual,” when she asks, “Is that this a dream?” is sufficient to make her query every little thing.

Kyung Woo Yeon makes one other drunken confession to him whereas a bunch of associates are gathered for drinks, after which she says, “Since I began liking you, I can’t appear to love anybody else.” This results in the query of whether or not or not her sincere confessions will sign a change for the 2 and they’re going to lastly discover the best timing for them to turn into one thing extra. Lee Soo can be heard saying, “We’ll see one another once more. As a result of I’ve determined that we’ll.”

The drama is ready to premiere in September.

