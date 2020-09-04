Watch: Shin Ye Eun And Ong Seong Wu’s New Drama “Extra Than Associates” Highlights Different Types Of Relationships In New Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Extra Than Associates” launched a brand new teaser!

“Extra Than Associates” is a romance drama about two shut mates who each fall in unrequited love with each other over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who’s clueless with regards to courting and at last decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu will play the position of photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who out of the blue begins seeing her in a distinct gentle after years of friendship.

The teaser begins with Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo’s college days. Kyung Woo Yeon asks, “What’s this?” and Lee Soo replies, “A good-looking youth.” Later, when she asks whether or not he truly has any mates, Lee Soo shares, “I do have one. Kyung Woo Yeon.”

Viewers are additionally launched to prosecutor Han Jin Joo (Baek Soo Min), who regularly visits a bar referred to as Tonight run by Jin Sang Hyuk (Block B’s P.O). The proprietor advises her, “Strive reducing your requirements. There’s no Jo In Sung and Kang Dong Gained in actual life.” Han Jin Joo expresses her frustration, “I need to meet somebody naturally.”

Moreover, the teaser highlights the lives of Kim Younger Hee (Ahn Eun Jin) and her boyfriend of 10 years, Shin Hyun Jae (Choi Chan Ho). Shin Hyun Jae shares, “I’ve dated you for 10 years, however I nonetheless don’t actually perceive you. Will you not marry me?” Kim Younger Hee reassures him, “If I do get married, I’ll marry you.”

Lastly, the principle forged collect across the desk at Jin Sang Hyuk’s bar, having a blast having fun with one another’s firm.

Watch the complete teaser under!

“Extra Than Associates” premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and shall be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch one other teaser on Viki under:

Watch Now