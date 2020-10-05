Watch: Shin Ye Eun Impresses With Her “Drunk” Acting While Filming “Extra Than Buddies”

“Extra Than Buddies” has launched a brand new making-of video!

JTBC’s “Greater than Buddies” is about two shut pals who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Yeon, who has been pining after her finest pal for a decade. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, the longtime object of her affection who begins to see her in a special mild.

Within the clip, Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu are performing a scene the place they’re out for drinks with Ahn Eun Jin, Baek Soo Min, Choi Chan Ho, and Block B’s P.O. Shin Ye Eun practices her loud crying and Ahn Eun Jin jokes, “We’ve all sobered up.”

When the cameras begin rolling, Shin Ye Eun throws herself onto Ong Seong Wu as their pals attempt to get her off. She complies for a break up second whereas Ong Seong Wu wipes off his garments, earlier than Shin Ye Eun aggressively hugs him once more. Their pals quit, as Ong Seong Wu quietly begs, “Get off.” As Ahn Eun Jin tries to get her water, Shin Ye Eun adorably asks, “Don’t we glance good collectively?”

Later, she begins bawling earlier than she grabs Ong Seong Wu by the collar, asking for a combat. As quickly because the director yells “Reduce!” the solid hilariously let loose sighs of aid, praising Shin Ye Eun’s performing and insisting they had been genuinely careworn.

As soon as they begin rolling once more, Ong Seong Wu calmly tells Shin Ye Eun to not hit him and to go residence. After pondering for a second, she begins one other combat earlier than yelling, “Due to you! Due to you, I’ve cried so many instances!”

After this take, Shin Ye Eun instantly will get as much as brush off Ong Seong Wu’s garments. He offers her a thumbs up and feedback, “You’re actually good.”

