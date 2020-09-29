Watch: Shin Ye Eun, Ong Seung Wu, And Block B’s P.O Can’t Stop Smiling While Rehearsing For “Extra Than Associates”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates” launched a brand new making-of video!

“Extra Than Associates” is about two buddies who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Yeon, a woman who provides up on her one-sided love for her greatest pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who abruptly begins to see her in a brand new gentle.

The behind-the-scenes video begins with Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun rehearsing varied scenes from once they had been college students. While rehearsing the dodgeball scene, Ong Seong Wu practices ducking in a cool method. Making an attempt some foolish poses, he asks the director, “This might look too pathetic, proper?”

Shin Ye Eun feedback, “I’m so scared because it’s my first time enjoying dodgeball in such a very long time.” When requested if she’s good at enjoying, Shin Ye Eun responds that she’s often the one who’s screaming whereas operating away from the ball. Ong Seong Wu jokingly reassures her by saying, “I’ll keep away from the ball nicely.” After Shin Ye Eun makes a loud noise whereas pretending to get hit by the ball, Ong Seong Wu asks in shock, “What was that? You didn’t make that noise, did you?” Later, Ong Seong Wu even makes use of Shin Ye Eun’s shadow as shade to keep away from the daylight.

In a special scene during which Block B’s P.O and Ong Seong Wu are enjoying soccer, the 2 actors get shy after making their purpose ceremonies, kneeling on the bottom and even screaming out loud in embarrassment.

Watch the total making-of video under!

“Extra Than Associates” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

Catch “Extra Than Associates” on Viki under:

Watch Now