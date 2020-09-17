Watch: Shin Ye Eun Promises To Wait For Ong Seong Wu In “Extra Than Associates” Premiere Teaser

JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates” starring Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seung Wu has launched a preview for its first episode!

“Extra Than Associates” is a romance drama about two shut associates who each fall in unrequited love with each other over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun will star as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu will play photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who all of the sudden begins seeing her in a special mild after years of friendship.

Initially of the teaser, Kyung Woo Yeon is abruptly damaged up with by her boyfriend. After, she angrily vents as she says, “How can he dump me on our 100th day? As if he waited for our 100th day to dump me?”

As she cries over her breakup, she feedback in a voiceover, “A curse the place nobody can love me. Excluding him, the one individual,” referring to Lee Soo. After receiving a lot kindness from Lee Soo, she asks him, “Why do you deal with me so nicely?” He replies, “Since you hold catching my eye.”

He surprises Kyung Woo Yeon with a stuffed animal for Christmas and she or he asks, “How did you get this?” He solutions, “I begged for it, so I might confess to the individual I like.”

Afterwards, Kyung Woo Yeon is frantically operating by way of an airport when she runs into Lee Soo. She tells him, “I have one thing to say. Even when you’re midway internationally, that’s okay with me. Even when we now have a 12-hour time distinction, that’s okay with me. Even when it takes years, I’m assured I can await you.”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates” premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki!

