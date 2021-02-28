Watch: SHINee And IU Cover Each Other’s Songs, Reminisce About Their Early Debut Days, And More

SHINee appeared as visitors on IU’s internet discuss present “IU’s Palette”!

As fellow artists who debuted in 2008, SHINee and IU talked about seeing one another at music exhibits again within the day. IU shared that each time SHINee was having their rehearsal, the entire different performers of the day would come out to look at, because it was uncommon on the time for a rookie group to be expert at each dancing in sync and singing reside on the identical time. SHINee then defined that IU was additionally the discuss of the city for being a talented feminine vocalist when she debuted just a few months after SHINee.

Within the early phases of their careers, IU and the SHINee members have had just a few alternatives to collaborate. With Taemin, IU had a duet stage at MBC’s Korean Music Wave in Bangkok in 2012. IU revealed that that they had not rehearsed collectively till the day of the efficiency, and Taemin laughed as he remembered how that they had pretended to make eye contact.

The identical yr, IU made a particular look on “Salamander Guru and the Shadows,” a sitcom Minho was starring in. IU recalled how shocked she was by Minho’s small face and massive eyes.

IU revealed for the primary time that Onew is her favourite male vocalist, explaining that his boyish, simple tone deeply resonated together with her. She expressed her hopes to collaborate with him some day.

Requested to select their track that has the perfect efficiency, SHINee picked “Sherlock” for its impression and novelty on the time of its launch.

For “IU’s Palette,” IU and SHINee ready a reside model of considered one of one another’s songs, and apparently, IU had chosen “Sherlock.” After IU’s electrifying rendition of “Sherlock,” SHINee shared their emotional tackle IU’s “Pricey Title.”

SHINee additionally talked about their long-awaited “Don’t Name Me” comeback and the group’s viral movies. The group then showcased a reside efficiency of “Form” from their newest album, and the program got here to an in depth with IU sharing a message to SHINee World (SHINee’s fandom) and SHINee sharing just a few phrases for UAENA (IU’s fandom).

Watch the total episode with English subtitles under!

