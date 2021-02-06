Watch: SHINee Gears Up For Return With New Variety Show “SHINee Inc.”

SHINee is coming again—in additional methods than one!

As SHINee gears up for his or her long-awaited comeback with their seventh studio album “Don’t Name Me,” the group can be making ready to return with a brand-new selection present of their very personal.

Entitled “SHINee Inc.,” the present will characteristic never-before-seen footage of the group—in addition to an thrilling efficiency of their new tune that was personally conceived and deliberate by Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin themselves.

In a newly launched teaser for the upcoming program, the SHINee members discuss their hopes and targets for each the present and their impending comeback. Minho remarks, “That is our first time releasing a brand new album in a protracted whereas, and I feel it’ll be vital for us to look approachable to most people when seen as a full group.”

As for his or her new selection present, Key shares, “I hope that the query ‘Oh, solely SHINee is on this?’ won’t ever even cross individuals’s minds, they usually’ll watch it as a result of it’s enjoyable.” Taemin suggests, “I feel it’d be good to collaborate, possibly with YouTubers who’re well-known among the many youthful generations.”

Onew tells the manufacturing employees, “Should you make it doable for us to focus, we are able to do it,” and Minho declares, “To be sincere, I’m assured. When instructed to do one thing, even when it’s an unimaginable mission, I’ll assume, ‘It looks like it’ll work. I’ll attempt it only one extra time.’”

The producers of “SHINee Inc.” commented, “By a brand new, recent viewpoint and format, we wish to present the distinctive charms of the SHINee members, who at the moment are of their 14th yr of their careers. Because the members personally participated in [planning] this system, there have been infinite explosions of laughter and concepts from our first assembly.”

They went on to tease, “Please anticipate finding out what sort of true selves SHINee needed to indicate viewers, and please present them numerous help.”

“SHINee Inc.” will premiere on February 24 at 11:50 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, try their newest comeback teasers right here, and watch the brand new preview for “SHINee Inc.” under!

