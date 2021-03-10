Watch: SHINee Grabs 5th Win For “Don’t Call Me” On “Present Champion”; Performances By ATEEZ, ONF, VERIVERY, And More

SHINee captured their fifth win for “Don’t Call Me”!

On the March 10 episode of “Present Champion,” the songs up for first place had been ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m The One),” SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me,” Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” Sunmi’s “TAIL,” and ONF’s “Stunning Stunning.” SHINee grabbed the win! The group didn’t carry out on this system, however they shared their thanks for the award via a video message.

The performer lineup this week included ATEEZ, ONF, VERIVERY, WEi, KEEMBO, TRI.BE, PIXY, Park So Yeon, Oh Yoo Jin, G-reyish, Lim Ji Soo, VANNER, and W.O.W.

VANNER – “Type”

G-reyish – “Blood Evening”

KEEMBO – “Inside”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

TRI.BE – “Loca”

Oh Yoo Jin – “Come See Me”

PIXY – “WINGS”

Lim Ji Soo – “UP&DOWN”

WEi – “All Or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

W.O.W – “Miss U”

Park So Yeon – “Flower”



VERIVERY – “Get Away”

ATEEZ – “Have a good time”

ATEEZ – “I’m The One”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

Congratulations to SHINee!