General News

Watch: SHINee Grabs 5th Win For “Don’t Call Me” On “Present Champion”; Performances By ATEEZ, ONF, VERIVERY, And More

March 10, 2021
1 Min Read

SHINee captured their fifth win for “Don’t Call Me”!

On the March 10 episode of “Present Champion,” the songs up for first place had been ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m The One),” SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me,” Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” Sunmi’s “TAIL,” and ONF’s “Stunning Stunning.” SHINee grabbed the win! The group didn’t carry out on this system, however they shared their thanks for the award via a video message.

The performer lineup this week included ATEEZ, ONF, VERIVERY, WEi, KEEMBO, TRI.BE, PIXY, Park So Yeon, Oh Yoo Jin, G-reyish, Lim Ji Soo, VANNER, and W.O.W.

Try their performances under!

VANNER – “Type”

G-reyish – “Blood Evening”

KEEMBO – “Inside”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

TRI.BE – “Loca”

Oh Yoo Jin – “Come See Me”

PIXY – “WINGS”

Lim Ji Soo – “UP&DOWN”

WEi – “All Or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

W.O.W – “Miss U”

Park So Yeon – “Flower”


VERIVERY – “Get Away”

ATEEZ – “Have a good time”

ATEEZ – “I’m The One”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

Congratulations to SHINee!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.