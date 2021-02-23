Watch: SHINee Is Back With Fierce And Merciless “Don’t Call Me” MV

SHINee has made their grand return with their seventh full album “Don’t Call Me”!

“Don’t Call Me,” which is SHINee’s first album in two years and 6 months, accommodates 9 songs of assorted genres.

The title observe, additionally titled “Don’t Call Me,” was composed by Kenzie, Dwayne ‘Dem Jointz’ Abernathy Jr., and Rodnae ‘Chikk’ Bell. It’s an addicting dance observe based mostly on hip hop that makes use of a vocoder impact together with 808 bass sounds and different distinctive synth sounds.

The Korean lyrics have been written by Kenzie and specific the feelings of somebody who has been betrayed by love.

Watch the highly effective music video beneath!