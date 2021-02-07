Watch: SHINee Is Back With Singing, Dancing, And Their Signature Wit In “Ask Us Something” Preview

SHINee would be the subsequent friends on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

The preview opens with Minho’s signature whisper “SHINee’s Back” because the group launches right into a efficiency of “Sherlock.” (The “Ask Us Something” solid try and recreate the strikes, to much less success.) Onew, Minho, and Key showcase their salutes and share tales from the navy, whereas Taemin, the one member who has not accomplished his obligatory navy service, areas out. When the solid prompts him, Taemin admits that he’s already heard all this earlier than.

Minho and Key attempt to one-up one another in arguing and Taemin pretends to be in a fan assembly with the “Ask Us Something” solid, however is flustered by questions like, “Are you wealthy?” (Lee Sang Min), “Are you aware what fits you greatest? Me” (Lee Soo Geun), and “I’m going to marry you” (Kang Ho Dong). Onew exhibits off his candy vocals after which launches right into a navy coaching train competitors with the solid.

The solid and friends divide into groups, with the solid groups making an attempt to turn out to be idols. The ensuing video games contain Key and Taemin performing bizarre tips with their our bodies and the SHINee members dancing to numerous songs as Lee Soo Geun asks Web optimization Jang Hoon, “Why are you making an attempt to turn out to be an idol?”

This episode will air on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

Editor’s Notice: A earlier model of this text contained an error within the broadcast date.