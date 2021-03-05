Watch: SHINee Scores 2nd Win For “Don’t Call Me” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Sunmi, Rain Featuring Chungha, iKON, And More

SHINee has taken residence their second trophy for “Don’t Call Me”!

On the March 4 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs within the operating for first have been Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” and SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me.” SHINee took the win with a complete rating of 10,990 to Kang Daniel’s 5,127.

This was the primary time that SHINee was current to simply accept a music present trophy for “Don’t Call Me,” and so they shared their thanks for the award. Key expressed their gratitude to their followers, SM Leisure’s Lee Soo Man, their managers, hair and make-up employees, and stylists. “We launched our first album in a very long time, and we thank everybody who’s sending us love,” stated Key.

Key went on to share a touching message that seems to be about their late member Jonghyun, who handed away in December 2017. He stated, “There’s one thing that I haven’t been capable of say in a very long time. There’s somebody that we actually miss and lengthy for these days. The empty area remains to be huge. I wish to inform them that we actually, actually love them. Thanks.”

Watch SHINee’s performances and win under:

Performances on this week’s episode have been additionally by Rain (that includes Chungha), Sunmi, iKON, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, Golden Little one, lIlBOI and Wonstein, Tune Ga In, CIX, MCND, ONF, WEi, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON), Cheetah, KEEMBO, TRI.BE, and PIXY.

Examine them out under!

PIXY – “Wings”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

KEEMBO – “INSIDE”

WEi – “All or Nothing”

Tune Ga In – “Photograph of My Thoughts”

MCND – “Not Over”

Cheetah – “Villain” (that includes Jamie)

CIX – “Cinema”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

ATEEZ – “Have fun”

ATEEZ – “Fireworks (I’m the One)”

lIlBOI and Wonstein – “FRIENDS (Prod. Slom)”

Lee Seung Hyub – “Clicker”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

Golden Little one – “Growl”

Golden Little one – “Breathe”

iKON – “why why why”

Sunmi – “TAIL”

Rain – “Why Don’t We” (that includes Chungha)

Congratulations to SHINee!