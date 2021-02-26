Watch: SHINee Shares Their Reaction To Their Music Video For “Don’t Call Me”

SHINee has launched their very own response video for his or her music video “Don’t Call Me“!

“Don’t Call Me” is the title monitor from the album of the identical title, which is SHINee’s seventh studio album and their first comeback in two and a half years.

After a chaotic opening, Minho requested Taemin to verify that this was his first time seeing the music video. Taemin hesitated earlier than responding and clarified, “It’s the primary time we’ve seen the finished model.”

Loads of the response video concerned Taemin teasing the older members about their costumes or arising with humorous situations to suit their actions. Minho noticed that they wore loads of totally different headpieces for this music video and that the primary set had been tough to bop on due to the slippery flooring. (Key added that he had had loads of hairpins to repair his headpieces in place.) When Taemin and Minho obtained into an argument about whether or not Taemin had inspired Minho to do a sure transfer, Key lower them off and stated, “It’s another person’s half now!”

On the finish, Key continued Taemin’s “principle” that Key had walked into the improper resort initially of the music video and stated, “I’m wondering how the story would have modified if I had walked into the proper resort.” Minho requested, “Why had been you so offended initially of the video?” and Key replied, “As a result of I walked into the improper resort!” Minho shared that he wasn’t 100% glad with the video as a result of it was their first time shortly doing a strong idea, and Onew stated that their music video filming had been uncommon (it passed off on Monday and Wednesday).

The SHINee members then interrupted themselves to greet TVXQ’s Yunho, who had been at SHINee’s album launch press convention. After this, Taemin stated, “For the primary time in 14 years, I noticed some chemistry between the ’91 line [Minho and Key].” Minho and Key appeared confused and Taemin stated, “You guys had been collectively within the second verse,” however Key stated, “No, that half was lower.” Minho chimed in, “We’ve had chemistry since ‘Love Nonetheless Goes On’!”

Take a look at the response video beneath!