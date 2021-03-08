Watch: SHINee Takes 4th Win For “Don’t Call Me” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Rain (Feat. Chungha), Sunmi, iKON, And More

Congratulations to SHINee for profitable first place with “Don’t Call Me” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020),” and third place went to Sunmi’s “TAIL.”

Watch the winner announcement under!

This week’s performers have been Golden Youngster, G-reyish, VERIVERY, Rain, SHINee, Sunmi, iKON, AboutU, ATEEZ, MCND, ONF, Wonho, WEi, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, KINGDOM, and PIXY.

Try this week’s performances under!

MC Particular Stage (IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, TREASURE’s Jihoon, NCT’s Sungchan) – “Give Love” (orig. AKMU)

SHINee – “CØDE”

SHINee – “Don’t Call Me”

Rain – “Why Don’t We” (feat. Chungha)

Sunmi – “TAIL”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

iKON – “Why Why Why”

N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON) – “Clicker”

Golden Youngster – “Breathe”

ATEEZ – “Fireworks (I’m The One)”

Wonho – “Lose”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

WEi – “All Or Nothing” (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)

MCND – “Not Over”

G-reyish – “Blood Evening”

KINGDOM – “Excalibur”

AboutU – “Time to Shine”

PIXY – “Wings”