Watch: SHINee Wins With “Don’t Call Me” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Wonho, ONF, Golden Baby, And More

March 4, 2021
1 Min Read

SHINee grabbed their first trophy for “Don’t Call Me”!

On the March 3 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place had been SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me,” Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” Sunmi’s “TAIL,” ONF’s “Lovely Lovely,” and Chungha’s “Bicycle.” SHINee took the win!

Performers on this week’s episode included Wonho, ONF, Golden Baby, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON), CIX, WEi, KEEMBO, TRI.BE, Ahn Sung Joon, Lili, Kingdom, Swan, and PIXY.

Take a look at their performances under!

Kingdom – “Excalibur”

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

PIXY – “Wings”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

Lili – “Reset”

Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON) – “Famous person” (that includes Cherry Bullet’s Haeyoon)

Lee Seung Hyub – “Clicker”

Swan – “House”

KEEMBO – “Inside”

WEi – “All or Nothing”

WEi – “Diffuser”

ONF – “The Realist”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

CIX – “Cinema”

Golden Baby – “Breathe”

Wonho – “Lose”

Congratulations to SHINee!

