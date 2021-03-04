Watch: SHINee Wins With “Don’t Call Me” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Wonho, ONF, Golden Baby, And More

SHINee grabbed their first trophy for “Don’t Call Me”!

On the March 3 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place had been SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me,” Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” Sunmi’s “TAIL,” ONF’s “Lovely Lovely,” and Chungha’s “Bicycle.” SHINee took the win!

3월 3일 쇼챔피언 ‘챔피언송’은? ‘SHINee(샤이니)’의 입니다! 한계 없는 매력으로 글로벌을 사로잡은 ‘SHINee(샤이니)’의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다? pic.twitter.com/E7WYFywVCx — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) March 3, 2021

Performers on this week’s episode included Wonho, ONF, Golden Baby, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON), CIX, WEi, KEEMBO, TRI.BE, Ahn Sung Joon, Lili, Kingdom, Swan, and PIXY.

Take a look at their performances under!

Kingdom – “Excalibur”

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

PIXY – “Wings”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

Lili – “Reset”

Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON) – “Famous person” (that includes Cherry Bullet’s Haeyoon)

Lee Seung Hyub – “Clicker”

Swan – “House”

KEEMBO – “Inside”

WEi – “All or Nothing”

WEi – “Diffuser”

ONF – “The Realist”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

CIX – “Cinema”

Golden Baby – “Breathe”

Wonho – “Lose”

Congratulations to SHINee!