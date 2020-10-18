Watch: SHINee’s Key And Hanhae Return To “Superb Saturday” After Military Service In New Preview

SHINee’s Key and rapper Hanhae have returned to tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

The 2 have been former solid members of the present earlier than departing to meet their obligatory navy service duties. Each have been discharged earlier this yr, Hanhae in September and Key on October 7.

In the brand new preview, the solid welcomes their former members again with open arms. Key will get proper again into the rhythm along with his savage quips, joking, “You continue to haven’t filmed any commercials?” and bickering in sibling-like vogue with Lady’s Day’s Hyeri. He shares his aim is to make it to the Corridor of Fame and asks of Block B’s P.O, “When does he go to the navy? Subsequent yr?” In the meantime, Hanhae battles for final place with Kim Dong Hyun.

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on October 24 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview under!