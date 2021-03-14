Watch: SHINee’s Key Opens Up To Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon While Hanging Out Together At Home In Preview For “Home Alone”

MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes SHINee’s Key!

In a newly launched preview for subsequent week’s episode of the favored actuality present, Key offers viewers a glimpse inside his on a regular basis life at dwelling. After sharing that it’s been about seven or eight years since he moved out on his personal, the SHINee member goes about his each day chores, grumbling that his work cleansing the home and tending his backyard by no means ends.

When his pet canines climb throughout him as quickly as he wakes up, a long-suffering Key whines, “Let me relaxation a little bit within the morning.” Nonetheless, it quickly turns into hilariously clear who holds the facility in the home: when one in all Key’s canines barks at him and races aggressively in his course, the panicked idol runs away screaming in terror.

Later, Key prepares a home-cooked meal for his shut buddy Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon, who drops by to pay him a go to. After consuming and joking round collectively, the dialog between the 2 singers takes a critical flip, with Key opening up concerning the devastating lack of his bandmate Jonghyun.

As Taeyeon listens with a solemn expression, Key talks about SHINee’s latest comeback, sharing, “Truthfully, the toughest factor for us was that we so strongly felt the absence of our most necessary vocal.”

The preview then goes on to point out a glimpse of Son Dam Bi‘s visitor look on this system, during which she’s going to take a look at her cooking abilities and head to the countryside to attempt her hand at farming.

The subsequent episode of “Home Alone” will air on March 19. In the meantime, try the preview under!

