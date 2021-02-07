Watch: SHINee’s Minho, Kang Daniel, And Jang Hyuk Brave Subzero Temperatures And Unusual Survival Challenges In “Legislation Of The Jungle” Preview

Prepare for a novel season of SBS’s “Legislation of the Jungle”!

On February 6, the favored selection present aired a preview of its upcoming season “Legislation of the Jungle – Pioneers” (literal translation). The new season will characteristic Kim Byung Man and a crew of celeb company making an attempt to outlive in abandoned homes on a distant island for 72 hours.

Jang Hyuk, SHINee’s Minho, Kang Daniel, trot singer Park Goon, baseball participant Choi Ji Man, musical actress Ham Yeon Ji, chef Tune Hoon, actor Shin Seung Hwan, and comic Choi Sung Min will all be showing on the upcoming season.

The newly launched preview begins with the forged heading to a small island in South Jeolla Province, noting that they’d by no means seen a village that was utterly empty like this earlier than. “I couldn’t consider that we have been really sleeping right here,” says a forged member in voice-over. “I assumed, ‘There’s no method.’” One other chimes in, “All the clocks have been stopped at totally different occasions. It was actually eerie.”

After the forged confesses to feeling scared and nervous that they wouldn’t be capable to survive there for 72 hours, the video exhibits a glimpse of the crew heading to the abandoned island, with all of its deserted homes.

Simply because the members begin to get settled, the forged faces an surprising impediment: the freezing climate. Because the temperature falls to -20 levels Celsius, somebody observes, “We picked the unsuitable day [to come]. We’re in enormous hassle.” One other forged member agrees, “The climate grew to become so chilly swiftly.”

Nonetheless, the crew forges forward undaunted, and their ardour and camaraderie quickly lifts their spirits. “I’m out of the blue gaining energy,” declares one member, whereas one other remarks, “I haven’t even eaten something, however I nonetheless really feel like I’m gaining vitality.” Because the forged seems to be out for each other and sticks collectively like a clan, they quickly discover themselves adapting to the tough situations of the island.

“Legislation of the Jungle – Pioneers” will premiere on February 20 at 8:55 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview beneath!

