General News

Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Captivates In MV For Solo Comeback With “Prison”

September 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Taemin has made his long-awaited solo comeback!

On September 7 at 6 p.m. KST, the SHINee member launched his album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1” together with the music video for the title monitor.

“Prison” is a synthwave monitor that expresses attraction in the direction of somebody as Stockholm syndrome. It was composed by Lauren Aquilina, Chloe Latimer, Shae Jacobs, SCORE, and MEGATONE, and the lyrics had been written by danke.

Take a look at the music video beneath:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment