Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Captivates In MV For Solo Comeback With “Prison”

Taemin has made his long-awaited solo comeback!

On September 7 at 6 p.m. KST, the SHINee member launched his album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1” together with the music video for the title monitor.

“Prison” is a synthwave monitor that expresses attraction in the direction of somebody as Stockholm syndrome. It was composed by Lauren Aquilina, Chloe Latimer, Shae Jacobs, SCORE, and MEGATONE, and the lyrics had been written by danke.

Take a look at the music video beneath: