General News

Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Captivates With Intense “IDEA” Comeback MV

November 10, 2020
1 Min Read

SHINee’s Taemin has launched the second a part of his third full album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2” and a music video for the title monitor “IDEA”!

“IDEA” consists by James Foye III, Austin Owens, Jimmy Claeson, Adrian McKinnon, and Tay Jasper, and the lyrics are written by Moon Sul Li. There’s a stark distinction between the lighter verse elements of the music and the heavier and and darker refrain half. The lyrics draw from Platonic idealism and describe the method of escaping from one’s previous self to seek out one’s true self.

Watch the eye-catching music video under!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.