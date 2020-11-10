Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Captivates With Intense “IDEA” Comeback MV

SHINee’s Taemin has launched the second a part of his third full album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2” and a music video for the title monitor “IDEA”!

“IDEA” consists by James Foye III, Austin Owens, Jimmy Claeson, Adrian McKinnon, and Tay Jasper, and the lyrics are written by Moon Sul Li. There’s a stark distinction between the lighter verse elements of the music and the heavier and and darker refrain half. The lyrics draw from Platonic idealism and describe the method of escaping from one’s previous self to seek out one’s true self.

Watch the eye-catching music video under!