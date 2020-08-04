Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Emotionally Sings Of Young Love In MV For Prologue Single “2 KIDS”

Taemin has returned with new solo music!

On August four at 6 p.m. KST, the SHINee member launched a prologue single for his upcoming album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more.”

“2 KIDS” is an electrical pop observe with a heat guitar sound and Taemin’s sentimental vocals. Taemin participated in writing the lyrics, which categorical a reminiscence of younger love and heartbreak.

Following this prologue single, Taemin’s album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more” might be launched in two elements.

Try the “2 KIDS” music video beneath: