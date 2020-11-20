Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Happily Tours Paris In Surprise Teaser For “Assume Of You” MV

SHINee’s Taemin stunned followers with information of a brand new music video on the best way!

On November 20, he launched a teaser video that provides a glimpse of a music video for “Consider You,” one of many b-sides off his album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more: Act 2.” The video options Taemin having enjoyable touring round Paris, the place he additionally shot his music video for the music “2 KIDS” that got here out in August.

Watch the teaser under!

Taemin’s chart-topping album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more: Act 2” options the title observe “IDEA” and got here out on November 9. Take a look at the MV for “IDEA” right here!