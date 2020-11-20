General News

Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Happily Tours Paris In Surprise Teaser For “Assume Of You” MV

November 20, 2020
1 Min Read

SHINee’s Taemin stunned followers with information of a brand new music video on the best way!

On November 20, he launched a teaser video that provides a glimpse of a music video for “Consider You,” one of many b-sides off his album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more: Act 2.” The video options Taemin having enjoyable touring round Paris, the place he additionally shot his music video for the music “2 KIDS” that got here out in August.

Watch the teaser under!

Taemin’s chart-topping album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more: Act 2” options the title observe “IDEA” and got here out on November 9. Take a look at the MV for “IDEA” right here!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.