Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Is Invited By VIXX’s Ravi To Give Dancing Lessons On “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

SHINee’s Taemin made a particular look on KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”!

On the September 6 episode, Taemin was invited to seem on the present by VIXX’s Ravi. Ravi and Taemin are a part of the shut buddy group referred to as the “Friendship Parkas,” which additionally consists of EXO’s Kai, HOTSHOT’s Timoteo and Ha Sung Woon, and BTS’s Jimin.

The mission for the present was to give you a summer season trip schedule. Ravi requested Taemin to come back on the present to assist the forged discover ways to dance. Consequently, all of the forged members went to SM Leisure.

Ravi stated, “There’s one thing everybody ought to know. I actually requested Taemin to come back on the present right this moment. He didn’t even know what we had been doing, however he readily agreed.”

Taemin joked, “Can I converse actually? [When Ravi called me], I assumed that since this would possibly exit on TV, I ought to agree simply to handle my picture. I’ve a busy schedule, however one way or the other right this moment was the one day I didn’t have something to do. I stated that I might go on the present after which referred to as my supervisor and he stated, ‘You stated you’ll do it? Then don’t you suppose you need to do it?”

Taemin was then invited by the forged to advertise his upcoming album, “By no means Gonna Dance Once more: Act 1.”

To begin the lesson, the forged confirmed off their dance expertise in a freestyle session for Taemin to guage their primary ability ranges.

Taemin stated that he would educate the “2 Days & 1 Night” forged how you can dance to his solo monitor “Transfer.” He burst into smiles within the background whereas the forged members tried to convey out their internal sexiness for the dance. Nonetheless, he went on to go with them and stated, “Every individual has a powerful sense of individuality. DinDin has lots of sense and a superb sense of rhythm. I really feel like Yeon Jung Hoon has watched lots of idol dances just lately.” Taemin was additionally shocked by how briskly Moon Se Yoon picked up the strikes.

Requested to select a middle for his or her “group,” Taemin quipped, “The middle needs to be somebody who is brief.” Ultimately, he selected Ravi and Moon Se Yoon as the 2 facilities, and DinDin and Kim Jong Min because the individuals beside the facilities.

