Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Shows Off Crisp Moves In Seductive “Legal” Dance Practice Video

SHINee’s Taemin has dropped a brand new follow video!

On September 11, Taemin launched a dance follow video for “Legal,” the title observe from his album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1.” The album topped a number of iTunes charts around the globe following its launch.

Watch his smooth choreography, adopted by his lovely request for plenty of love, on the finish of the video under!

Taemin will subsequent launch the ultimate a part of his solo comeback, “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2.” He’s additionally gearing up for the discharge of SuperM’s new album, “Tremendous One,” on September 25.