Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Shows Off The Skillful Dancing He’s Known For In “IDEA” Dance Practice Video

November 15, 2020
SHINee’s Taemin has shared a charming new dance apply video for his newest title observe!

On November 15 at midnight KST, Taemin dropped a dance apply video that offers followers a more in-depth have a look at the slick choreography for his new music “IDEA,” the title observe of his third solo album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2.”

The new clip presents a full view of Taemin’s smooth-as-silk dance strikes—and the cool formations he creates with the assistance of his backup dancers.

Try Taemin’s dance apply video for “IDEA” beneath!

