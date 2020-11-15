Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Shows Off The Skillful Dancing He’s Known For In “IDEA” Dance Practice Video

SHINee’s Taemin has shared a charming new dance apply video for his newest title observe!
On November 15 at midnight KST, Taemin dropped a dance apply video that offers followers a more in-depth have a look at the slick choreography for his new music “IDEA,” the title observe of his third solo album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2.”
The new clip presents a full view of Taemin’s smooth-as-silk dance strikes—and the cool formations he creates with the assistance of his backup dancers.
Try Taemin’s dance apply video for “IDEA” beneath!
