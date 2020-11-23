Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Takes 1st Win For “IDEA” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By aespa, GFRIEND, BTOB 4U, And More

Congratulations to SHINee’s Taemin for successful first place with “IDEA” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and third place went to GFRIEND’s “MAGO.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers are RabidAnce, Bling Bling, SECRET NUMBER, BAE173, STAYC, P1Harmony, Natty, aespa, JBJ95, WOODZ, TREASURE, Ha Sung Woon, AB6IX, MOMOLAND, NORAZO, GFRIEND, AKMU, and BTOB 4U.

Take a look at this week’s performances!

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

BTOB 4U – “Present Your Love”

AKMU – “HAPPENING”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

AB6IX – “SALUTE”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Island”

TREASURE – “MMM”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Bump Bump”

JBJ95 – “Jasmin”

NATTY – “Teddy Bear”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

STAYC – “So Unhealthy”

BAE173 – “Crush On U”

SECRET NUMBER – “Obtained That Growth”

NORAZO – “Bread”

Bling Bling – “G.G.B”

RabidAnce – “Thank You”