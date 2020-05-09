Watch: SHINee’s Taemin, VIXX’s Ravi, And HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon Train To Be Variety Show Masters In “The Idol Troops Camp” Preview

SHINee’s Taemin, VIXX’s Ravi, and HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon get schooled in leisure in a preview for his or her selection present look!

The three BFFs are guesting collectively on the Seezn net selection present “The Idol Troops Camp,” and filming happened on Might 8. Afterwards, this system revealed a teaser for his or her episode.

“The Idol Troops Camp” is a present that goals to coach idols on the right way to be masters of leisure. The Korean title describes the star recruits as “selection chicks,” a reference to how they’re infants in terms of leisure.

In the teaser, Taemin, Ravi, and Ha Sung Woon enter the set in monitor fits, all prepared to coach. SHINee’s Taemin tells the hosts, “I believe I’m nonetheless a newly-hatched chick in terms of selection.”

Ha Sung Woon says he thinks of himself as extra of a spread “rooster,” whereas Ravi says he’s personally a “pheasant” as a substitute of a chick.

The video exhibits clips of the fellows taking part in video games and displaying off their expertise!

Test it out under:

The trio’s episodes of the present can be shared on Might 15 and Might 22 at 6 p.m. KST.