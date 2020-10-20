Watch: Shinhwa Members Congratulate And Support Jun Jin And Ryu Yi Seo At Their Wedding

On October 19, Shinhwa’s Jun Jin and his spouse, Ryu Yi Seo, revealed their wedding ceremony on the SBS present “Similar Mattress, Totally different Goals 2 – You Are My Future.”

Jun Jin and Ryu Yi Seo held their wedding ceremony on September 27 after initially suspending the ceremony because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the morning of the marriage, each the bride and groom expressed nervousness for the massive day forward. Jun Jin mentioned, “I used to be so nervous the second I arrived on the salon. I bought much more nervous after seeing the bride.” After listening to that the Shinhwa members could be arriving quickly, he mentioned, “I believe I’ll be extra nervous after seeing them. I really feel just like the previous 19 years we’ve spent collectively will go like a kaleidoscope by my mind.”

After the preparations for the marriage had been full, the Shinhwa members arrived. Eric got here along with his spouse, actress Na Hye Mi. When Jun Jin requested him if he had additionally been nervous on his wedding ceremony day, Eric replied, “After all.” Eric additionally caught the panelists’ consideration by caring for his spouse, who was nervous across the digicam, and holding her hand as they walked round. Jun Jin quipped, “He’s just like me in that we each handle our wives.”

Shin Hye Sung officiated the ceremony, whereas Kim Dong Wan sang a congratulatory track. Shin Hye Sung mentioned, “As a member who has been with him for 20 years, as somebody who’s like an older brother to him, I’m so glad for him.”

About Ryu Yi Seo’s grand entrance into the room, Jun Jin mentioned, “It felt like I used to be seeing an angel. I assumed that I’d be by her aspect it doesn’t matter what.”

The bride made her entrance alone, and he defined in a while the present, “Her father handed away six years in the past. I generally is a little bit of a child typically, however as I noticed her are available alone, I assumed that I must be a extra reliable husband.”

Because the couple exchanged rings and vows, the Shinhwa members bought visibly emotional. Kim Dong Wan sang the congratulatory track, however Jun Jin ready a particular shock occasion for his spouse by singing one among his songs for her.

