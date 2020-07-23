Watch Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunited in Amazon comedy series Truth Seekers

Huge British information out of Comedian-Con involved the reunion of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in new paranormal horror comedy series Truth Seekers, for Amazon Prime Video.

Followers of Shaun of the Useless and hit alt TV comedy Spaced will likely be ecstatic to find that Frost and Pegg wrote the eight half series collectively and are appearing collectively for the primary time because the ultimate a part of their “Cornetto trilogy”, The World’s Finish, appeared in 2013.

Additionally they launched a teaser for the series, which options veteran actor Malcolm McDowell, and begins portentously: “Can you’re feeling it? Historical magic resides throughout us. Ours just isn’t the one universe. There are realms past it. Beneath it, a myriad of parallel dimensions.”

Truth Seekers will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this autumn and considerations the spooky exploits of beginner paranormal investigators who search out ghosts round Britain.

In response to Gamespot.com, Frost and Pegg advised Comedian-Con that in a way it’s primarily based on a real story as a result of they did really go ghost looking collectively once they have been younger and thought that at some point it will make an amazing present.

That day has come and Truth Seekers might simply be an enormous hit for Amazon, contemplating the fan base Frost and Pegg have. Frost’s character is a broadband installer by day and a ghost hunter at evening. Pegg performs Frost’s character’s boss at SMILE, the broadband supplier, whereas it seems that McDowell performs Frost’s father or grandfather.

Watch the Truth Seekers trailer.

The Truth Seekers have a web based channel and stream their findings with their on-line neighborhood and shortly uncover that their experiences with ghost and paranormal exercise have gotten extra frequent and extra threatening.

Their discoveries lead inevitably to a big conspiracy which might convey an finish to the world.

Truth Seekers co-stars James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, who have been additionally co-writers. Jim Subject Smith directs.

