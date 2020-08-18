Watch: Singer-Songwriter eSNa Opens Up About Mistreatment From Agency During “AHH! OOP!” Promotions With MAMAMOO

Singer-songwriter eSNa, in a brand new video uploaded to her YouTube channel esnatheperson, opened up in regards to the troublesome experiences she went by way of attributable to mistreatment from her company whereas selling her 2015 collaboration with MAMAMOO, “AHH! OOP!”

eSNa first talks about how she got here to put in writing the melody and lyrics for the music, and the way she had meant for it to be her music for an official tv debut, solely to later be pushed to make the music a collaboration with MAMAMOO.

She goes on to explain making ready for music present appearances, being advised she wanted to hit a sure weight, in addition to discovering out on the day of the music’s launch that her title had been left off the music’s credit. eSNa talks in regards to the lack of assist from her company all through the method, being pulled from tv promotions, and repeatedly not being acknowledged for all of the work she put into what had been her music.

She additionally talks about her “AHH! OOP!” remake and diss observe of types referred to as “AHH! SHIT!” She says, “I feel it was the primary time in Korea that an artist put netizens of their place.”

Watch eSNa’s video on the story right here: