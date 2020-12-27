Watch: SM Announces Lineup For SMTOWN LIVE “Tradition Humanity” Online Concert In New Teaser

SM Leisure might be ringing within the new yr with a star-studded on-line live performance!

On December 28 at midnight KST, SM Leisure formally introduced the lineup for his or her upcoming SMTOWN LIVE “Tradition Humanity” on-line live performance, which can characteristic lots of their artists. The company additionally launched an thrilling teaser video for the occasion.

The live performance, which might be streamed on January 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. KST, will characteristic performances by aespa, WayV, NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U, Purple Velvet, EXO’s Baekhyun, EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon, SuperM, Tremendous Junior, TVXQ, and H.O.T.’s Kangta, in addition to DJs Raiden, GINJO, and IMLAY.

Take a look at SM’s new teaser for the dwell occasion beneath!

Are you excited for the upcoming SMTOWN LIVE on-line live performance?