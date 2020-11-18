Watch: SM’s New Girl Group aespa Makes Grand Debut With Colorful Yet Fierce “Black Mamba” MV

aespa has formally debuted!

aespa, the latest lady group underneath SM Leisure, launched their debut single “Black Mamba” and its music video on November 17.

Composed by Omega, Ella Isaacson, Gabriela Geneva, Jordan Reyes, Shaun Lopez, Scott Chesak, and Yoo Younger Jin, “Black Mamba” is a strong dance track with a signature synth sound, a robust bass, and a catchy hook just like the chanting of a spell. Written by Yoo Younger Jin, the track’s lyrics introduce the distinctive world of aespa in a storyline during which “Black Mamba” is the villain threatening the world and blocking the connection between the aespa members and their “æ” avatars.

The brand new lady group consists of Korean members Winter and Karina, Chinese language member Ningning, and Japanese member Giselle. The title aespa is a mix of the character æ, which represents the phrase “avatar x expertise,” and the English phrase “facet.”

Take a look at the ethereal music video under: