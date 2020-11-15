Watch: SM’s New Girl Group aespa Reveals 1st Glimpse Of Debut Concept In Chilling Teasers For “Black Mamba”

SM Leisure’s upcoming lady group aespa has unveiled a hanging new set of teasers for his or her upcoming debut with “Black Mamba”!

In distinction to the intense, colourful debut teasers that aespa has shared up till now, the gorgeous new “‘Black Mamba’: Intro” teaser video and photographs—which put the highlight on member Karina—trace at a darker idea for the group’s debut single.

aespa, SM Leisure’s first new lady group since Purple Velvet debuted in 2014, can be making their debut with 4 members—every of whom has a digital “avatar” counterpart—with their first single “Black Mamba” on November 17. The track will introduce folks to the distinctive world of aespa by telling a narrative during which “Black Mamba” is the villain threatening the world and blocking the connection between the real-life aespa members and their “æ” avatars.

aespa’s first single “Black Mamba” can be launched on November 17 at 6 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try all of aespa’s earlier debut teasers right here!