Watch: So Ju Yeon, Yeo Hoe Hyun, And Kim Yo Han Rehearse Playfully On Set Of “A Love So Lovely”

“A Love So Lovely” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video starring WEi’s Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, and Yeo Hoe Hyun!

Throughout rehearsals, Kim Yo Han by chance hurts his finger, however he rapidly goes to test on So Ju Yeon first. Within the interview, he shares that his finger is okay. When requested how outdated he’s, Kim Yo Han replies referring to his character, “I’m 17 years outdated. I stated it, however I don’t know the place my conscience went.”

Later, Kim Yo Han asks, “When did Heon (performed by Kim Yo Han) have time to be taught taekwondo? Isn’t he a pupil who research arduous?” When questioned what number of instances it would take him to succeed filming the kick, Kim Yo Han replies, “I was an athlete, so I’ll do it in three tries.” Nevertheless, he rapidly adjustments his thoughts and shares, “I don’t assume I can do it.” In one other clip, So Ju Yeon feedback, “You assume Heon is cool? All of us really feel the identical. Kim Yo Han is the perfect!”

Whereas filming within the karaoke room, Kim Yo Han playfully makes sentences utilizing the titles of the highest tracks. Yeo Hoe Hyun pretends to sing passionately as Kim Yo Han truly sings subsequent to him.

Yeo Hoe Hyun and So Ju Yeon playfully rehearse their scene collectively, getting stunned when So Ju Yeon nearly falls off the bicycle. After rapidly working to guard So Ju Yeon from bumping right into a pole, Yeo Hoe Hyun asks, “I used to be actually swift, proper?” He then factors out his actions to the digicam filming the making-of video. He jokingly shares, “I’m okay,” whereas pretending that he can’t transfer his arm correctly. Regardless of the summer season warmth, the forged continues to have a blast whereas performing collectively.

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“A Love So Lovely” airs 20-minute episodes on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5 p.m. KST.

