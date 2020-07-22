Watch: Somi Asks “What You Waiting For” In Comeback MV

Somi is again!

At 6 p.m. KST on July 22, Somi made her comeback along with her new tune “What You Waiting For.”

“What You Waiting For” is an R&B dance observe with a vivid synth sound and melodious chord progressions, with lyrics a few lady ready for love. Not solely did Somi co-compose the tune with The Black Label producer Teddy, however she additionally participated in writing the lyrics for the tune as nicely, displaying development as an artist as she shapes her musical identification.

Try the music video for “What You Waiting For” beneath!

