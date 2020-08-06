Watch: Somi Takes Her 1st Ever Win As A Soloist On “M Countdown” With “What You Waiting For”; Performances By Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, And More

Somi has grabbed her first ever music present win as a soloist!

On August 6, the nominees for first place on “M Countdown” have been ATEEZ’s “INCEPTION” and Somi’s “What You Waiting For.” Somi took the win with a complete rating of 6,776 to ATEEZ’s 6,500!

Somi mentioned, “Thanks a lot for first place!” She shared her due to her followers, dad and mom, Teddy, and extra. Whereas Somi has beforehand received on music exhibits with I.O.I, that is her first time since her solo debut.

Watch her efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included Kang Daniel, Rocket Punch, B1A4’s Sandeul, (G)I-DLE, Cherry Bullet, BOYHOOD, SATURDAY, Soyou, Eric Nam, ATEEZ, APRIL, 1TEAM, ENOi, XRO, Jessi, TOO, Heo Chanmi, and Hong Eun Ki.

Try their performances under!

BOYHOOD – “Retro Love”

XRO – “Welcome to My Jungle”

SATURDAY – “D.B.D.B.DIB”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

TOO – “Rely 1, 2”

Hong Eun Ki – “Flower”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

Rocket Punch – “Twinkle Star”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

Heo Chanmi – “Lights”

APRIL – “Now or By no means”

ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

Sandeul – “Summer season Day Summer season Evening”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

Eric Nam – “Paradise”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

Kang Daniel – “Waves”

Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”

Soyou – “GOTTA GO”

Congratulations to Somi!