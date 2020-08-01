Watch: Somi Talks About Becoming An Grownup, Shares Song She Wrote, Covers Bruno Mars, And More

Somi appeared on the July 31 episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” to showcase her skills and speak about what she’s been as much as!

She started with a canopy of Bruno Mars’s “Treasure,” placing her personal spin on the tune. Test it out under:

The primary time Somi had been on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” was when she was nonetheless in center faculty as a member of I.O.I in 2016, and she or he talked about returning to the present as an grownup. When requested what the very first thing she had wished to do when she turned 20 [by Korean reckoning], Somi mentioned, “As quickly because it was midnight, I went to go purchase beer with my dad so I can present them my ID card [to prove I was an adult], however they didn’t ask for ID,” and “I haven’t been capable of movie any endorsements for alcoholic drinks due to my age, however now I can. To all of the advertisers on the market, please name me.”

Somi additionally talked about how songwriting has develop into a pastime for her as she mentioned, “I’ve an unreleased tune referred to as ‘The Watermelon Song,’ and I created it once I was consuming some watermelon and thought it will be enjoyable to match consuming a watermelon to falling in love.” She shared a snippet of the tune, and Yoo Hee Yeol praised her bubbly interpretation of affection.

Lastly, Somi carried out her newest title monitor “What You Ready For.” Take a look at the efficiency under and don’t overlook to take a look at the music video as properly!

