Watch: Son Dam Bi Launches Her YouTube Channel With Exciting Room Tour

A supply from Redsun Studio, which is in control of producing Son Dan Bi’s YouTube channel, shared, “On February 22, Son Dam Bi launched the YouTube channel DambiXon. She’ll frequently talk with the general public by way of various broadcasts, so please present a number of curiosity and anticipation for the brand new content material Son Dam Bi will showcase as somebody who has confirmed her functionality of being a multi-entertainer.”

Together with the launch of her channel, Son Dam Bi uploaded her first video of a room tour. Within the video, Son Dam Bi seems with out make-up, sporting comfy clothes. She shares, “I wished to point out a extra pure aspect.”

On account of COVID-19, Son Dam Bi brainstormed content material she may create at house. She revealed, “For our first begin, I assumed we may attempt a web-based housewarming.” The video goes on to share the struggles of elevating three cats and her nice curiosity in inside design merchandise, together with a ceramic wine glass she made herself.

Son Dam Bi not too long ago garnered consideration for her look on MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”), and he or she lastly shared a glance into her gown room, which she hadn’t revealed on the published.

Close to the top of the video, Son Dam Bi shared, “I’m so nervous because it’s my first time on YouTube. I plan on showcasing my many various sides, so it might be nice for those who all loved it collectively to the fullest.”

Watch Son Dam Bi’s first YouTube video right here!

