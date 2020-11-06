Watch: Song Ha Yoon Is Both Enchanted By And Wary Of Lee Jun Young’s Mysterious Identity In Upcoming MBC Rom-Com

Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young’s upcoming rom-com has launched a brand new teaser!

MBC’s “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) is a futuristic rom-com about ladies who use a machine outfitted with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities to make choices about who thus far.

The teaser begins with Song Ha Yoon’s character Search engine marketing Ji Sung, who discovers an “ancestral spirit” in AI know-how in her new fridge. A mishap with the fridge results in her unlikely first assembly with firefighter Jung Kook Hee (performed by Lee Jun Younger), who pronounces that he obtained her name for assist.

As the 2 proceed to cross paths and romance blooms, Jung Kook Hee shares, “I’m not that sort of individual. The variety who goes round and dates anybody.” Regardless of the fairytale facet of all of it, the spirit in her fridge tells her, “This search shouldn’t be doable.” Search engine marketing Ji Sung exclaims, “It’s a bit suspicious, proper? I’m scared proper now,” whereas supposed firefighter Jung Kook Hee walks amongst a sea of followers.

After, the fridge pronounces that there isn’t a information and Search engine marketing Ji Sung appears shocked to see a special aspect of Jung Kook Hee. Another person feedback, “What sort of work does he do? The place does he work?”

Jung Kook Hee is a person authorized by the AI fridge, which helps ladies determine who thus far, however he’s additionally a person stuffed with secrets and techniques that makes Search engine marketing Ji Sung suspicious. Viewers can sit up for discovering the true identification of Jung Kook Hee in addition to how that performs a job in his romance with Search engine marketing Ji Sung!

MBC’s “Please Don’t Meet Him” premieres on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Try the total teaser right here!

