Watch: Song Ha Yoon, Yoon Bomi, And Gong Min Jung Suffer Because Of Love In Teaser For Rom-Com Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) has launched its third teaser!

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is a rom-com drama about girls who use synthetic intelligence (AI) units to make choices about whom thus far.

The third teaser focuses on the three feminine characters within the drama. Search engine marketing Ji Sung stars as Search engine marketing Ji Sung, a developer at an organization that makes AI know-how. Gong Min Jung performs Tak Ki Hyun, a café proprietor with an uncommon palate who’s unafraid to talk the reality in any state of affairs. Yoon Bomi performs Moon Ye Seul, a girl who falls head over heels and doesn’t hearken to cause when she’s in love, even shedding her job as a result of she agreed to be the guarantor for her ex-boyfriend’s loans.

In the teaser, Search engine marketing Ji Sung is in despair due to her mysterious AI fridge, even breaking down in tears at work. However then she crosses paths with Jung Gook Hee (Lee Jun Younger), a firefighter who’s so retro he doesn’t even personal a smartphone. Tak Ki Hyun says, “I believe we must always break up,” however is quickly caught between Kam Oh Joong (Kim Kyung Il) and Kim Sang Sik (Kim Tae Gyum), two males who each appear to have a relationship together with her. Yoon Bomi throws a drink in her ex-boyfriend’s face, seemingly having realized her lesson, however instantly falls in love with the good-looking dentist Han Yoo Jin (Joo Woo Jae).

“Please Don’t Meet Him” premieres on November 10.

