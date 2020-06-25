Watch: Song Ji Hyo Hits The Jackpot With Both Love And Work In New Rom-Com Teaser

Upcoming JTBC drama “Was It Love?” has shared a brand new teaser main as much as its premiere.

“Was It Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she all of a sudden finds herself embarking on an surprising second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the identical time.

The new teaser exhibits the quirky dynamics between the 5 lead characters. Noh Ae Jung is a single mother who’s busy making an attempt to make ends meet. All the things looks as if it’s falling aside, however issues begin wanting up when Goo Pa Do (Kim Min Joon), the CEO of 9 Capital, declares he’ll make an funding in her film.

This leads her to grow to be entangled with actor Ryu Jin (Song Jong Ho), whom she should rent if she desires to maintain the funding. From the acquainted manner she reaches out to him, it appears as if they’ve a previous historical past.

Noh Ae Jung’s love life turns into much more sophisticated with the return of her smug ex-boyfriend Oh Dae Oh (Son Ho Jun) and youthful good friend Oh Yeon Woo (Koo Ja Sung) from faculty.

“Was It Love?” would be the follow-up drama to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” and can premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST.

