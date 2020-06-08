Watch: Song Ji Hyo + Jun So Min Attempt TWICE’s Sana’s Legendary “Sha Sha Sha” Aegyo On “Working Man”

Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min tried their hand at TWICE’s Sana’s iconic aegyo on “Working Man”!

On the June 7 episode of the SBS selection present, all 9 members of TWICE appeared as visitors and break up up into groups to compete alongside the “Working Man” forged.

Through the opening of the present, Yoo Jae Suk identified that Sana’s strains usually grew to become a number of the most well-known and imitated elements of TWICE songs, commenting, “No matter Sana sings turns into [that song’s] ‘killing half.’”

Referring to her viral “sha sha sha” line from TWICE’s breakout hit “Cheer Up,” Yoo Jae Suk went on, “To be trustworthy, ‘sha sha sha’ in and of itself isn’t all that particular, however Sana introduced it to life. It wouldn’t have change into an enormous deal if she had simply sung it in a matter-of-fact method.” The opposite “Working Man” members agreed, asking Sana to reveal the traditional aegyo for them on the spot, and Sana put a smile on their faces as she readily complied.

Ji Suk Jin then requested Jun So Min to attempt imitating Sana’s “sha sha sha,” however the actress was unable to elicit the identical blissful response from her castmates. Yoo Jae Suk joked, “No, not like that,” earlier than turning to Song Ji Hyo and requesting that she give it a shot as nicely.

Song Ji Hyo gamely agreed, however hid in embarrassment behind Lee Kwang Soo as soon as she was completed. Jun So Min jokingly added, “Or you possibly can do it in a horny method,” earlier than launching right into a “sexier” model of Sana’s “sha sha sha.” HaHa responded with fun, “Not less than So Min is making an attempt onerous!”

Try the clip of Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min trying Sana’s “sha sha sha” under!

The complete episode of “Working Man” will quickly be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, compensate for final week’s episode of the present right here:

Watch Now