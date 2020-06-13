Watch: Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, And More Cheerfully Pose For Posters Of Upcoming JTBC Rom-Com

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Did We Love?” has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the solid’s poster filming!

“Did We Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she immediately finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very completely different males enter her story on the similar time.

The video first captures the actors as they pose for particular person photographs. Song Ji Hyo enters the set with a well mannered bow, and he or she radiates youthful power as she smiles brightly for the posters. Son Ho Jun makes hearts flutters together with his cool gaze and shy smile, and Song Jong Ho mesmerizes the set together with his lengthy legs and stylish look.

Moreover, Koo Ja Sung emits boyish charms as he immerses into his character who falls in love with an older lady. Then Kim Min Joon showcases his attractive charisma, and final however not least, Dasom exudes magnificence as she strikes a pose with a demure smile.

Through the group photograph shoot, they will’t cease smiling and laughing, and Son Ho Jun even praises Song Jong Ho, saying, “He appears like a Hollywood actor.”

Watch the complete video under!

“Did We Love?” will premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.” Within the meantime, you can take a look at the posters from the photograph shoot right here in addition to watch the newest teaser right here!