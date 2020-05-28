Watch: Song Ji Hyo Struggles To Choose Between 4 Men In Western-Themed Teaser For New Rom-Com

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Did We Love?” has launched a novel first teaser!

“Did We Love?” is a brand new romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been dwelling on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she immediately finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the similar time.

On Could 28, the upcoming drama launched viewers to its leads in a enjoyable teaser with a Western theme. In the newly launched clip, Noh Ae Jung and her daughter Ha Ni (performed by Uhm Chae Younger) are on the run from some sword-wielding bandits chasing them on horseback.

Simply because the villains shut in on the mother-daughter duo, a hero rescues them from their seemingly hopeless scenario by capturing down the bandits from afar. Because the shocked Noh Ae Jung catches sight of their savior within the distance, Ha Ni excitedly exclaims, “Father got here!”

Nevertheless, Noh Ae Jung grows confused as not one, however 4 totally different cowboys saunter into the image collectively. As she counts out loud, “What? Two… three… 4?” the good-looking, winking Ryu Jin (performed by Song Jong Ho), the younger however manly Oh Yeon Woo (performed by Koo Ja Sung), and the scary however horny Goo Pa Do (performed by Kim Min Joon) all trip into the body. Final however not least is Noh Ae Jung’s charming ex-boyfriend Oh Dae Oh (performed by Son Ho Jun), who wears a assured “unhealthy boy” smirk as he says in English, “Hello.”

Noh Ae Jung turns to her daughter and asks in bewilderment, “However who amongst them do you imply?”

To discover out, tune in to the premiere of “Did We Love?” on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST! In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under: